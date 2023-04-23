Videos

T’malai middle school teacher held on charges of molesting students

A panchayat union middle school teacher was arrested on April 22 by the all-women police at Thandarampattu near Tiruvannamalai for sexually molesting girl students. The arrested, Lakshmanan was a teacher in the school at T Kalleri village near Thandarampattu. According to the complaint, Lakshmanan under the guise of teaching the girl students would touch them inappropriately and indulge in sexually explicit behaviour. It also said that he threatened the girls with dire consequences if they informed anyone. Some of the girls complained to their parents, who then informed the school head Meena Shanta Mary complained to the all-women police at Thandarampattu. Meanwhile, on hearing about the complaint, Lakshmanan tried to abscond. Investigations are underway.