Rahul Holds Massive Road Show Karnataka

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 23 held a massive roadshow in Karnataka's Vijayapura, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route. Standing on top of a specially designed vehicle, Mr Gandhi constantly waved at the people gathered in the streets and on nearby buildings, many of whom were seen chanting 'Rahul, Rahul' slogans and shouting loud cheers. He began the road show after garlanding the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. People holding Congress flags moved along as the vehicle carrying Mr Gandhi and other Congress leaders passed through the streets from Shivaji Circle and Kanakadasa Circle, amid the sound of drum beats. Karnataka Congress campaign committee chief M B Patil and several other party leaders and workers accompanied Gandhi on the road show.