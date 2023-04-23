Videos

‘Paying price for speaking truth’: Rahul vacates official bungalow

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the Lok Sabha last month following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, on April 22 said he was paying the “price for speaking the truth” as he vacated his government bungalow and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhis’ residence in the national capital. The former MP from Kerala’s Wayanad was allotted the government bungalow at 12 Tughlak Lane after he won from Amethi in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections. He had started shifting his belongings on April 14 to Sonia Gandhi’s residence at 10 Janpath.