An exhibition 'Modi@20' showcased by Subhadra Art Gallery in Bhopal

An exhibition depicting the life and works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been set up in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. One picture is special in this. In which PM Modi is shown with 12 arms. In the exhibition, different artists have displayed Modi’s journey from tea seller to Prime Minister in their paintings. Along with this, achievements like construction of Kashi Vishwanath corridor from Ram temple have also been shown through pictures. PM Modi is also shown as a world leader. An organization named Suvadra Art Gallery has organized this exhibition. whom ‘Modi @ 20’ has been named. In this exhibition, more than 200 art works related to the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been displayed. More than 60 artists have participated in it. "The exhibition displays the works of PM Narendra Modi in the past 20 years of his political career and their impact on people's lives," says the Director of the Art Gallery, Ashok Nayak.