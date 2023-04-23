Videos
A real green auto in Tirupati
A auto driver driving a real green auto in Tirupati. Babu, a nature lover, initially used to grow and maintain a couple of plants in his auto. Then he had an idea of changing it into the real green using plant vines. From 11 am to 5 pm in this environment of scorching summer sun, While most of the autos are standing under the trees, Babu's green auto is roaming around the streets of Tirupati without stopping
