Survey creates buzz on Vijay’s political plunge

There’s a renewed buzz among Vijay fans on their ‘Thalapathy’ taking a political plunge, eyeing the 2026 Assembly polls, after the actor’s fans and social service organisation Vijay Makkal Iyakkam came out with a questionnaire to collect feedback from voters. Iyakkam has started circulating forms to collect booth/ward-level details crucial for any organisation before rechristening itself as a political party and contesting State elections. Only a week ago, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (VMI) workers celebrated Dr Ambedkar’s birth anniversary in a reach out across Tamil Nadu. The organisation has also lined up some iftar feasts ahead of Ramzan. The organisation is collecting the details of voters (male, female, third gender), vote bank dimensions, winner in last five polls, vote share, caste details, notable personalities in the constituency with their occupation, number of booths, total wards of each town/village panchayats in each Assembly constituency etc. VMI sources told DT Next that they are moving a step forward to strengthen their organisation and are collecting psephology details to convert the Iyakkam into a strong political party.