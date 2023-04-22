Videos

Indian Stamp Amendment among 17 Bills passed in state Assembly

In Tamil Nadu, stamp duty has been revised after 20 years on more than 20 types of legal transactions. The charges have been revised for adoption deeds, affidavits, duplication of agreements, cancellation of agreements, and memoranda of association for companies. However, no change has been made in stamp duty on property registration in Tamil Nadu. The Indian Stamp (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act 2023 was presented in front of the Assembly, where it was declared that stamp duty on adoption deed would go up to Rs 1000 from Rs 100, affirmation or declaration hiked from Rs 20 to Rs 200, and charge for duplication of agreement is now Rs 500 from Rs 20. The Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning (Third Amendment) Amendment Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Amendment Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Fiscal Responsibility (Amendment) Bill 2023, The Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders (Amendment) Bill 2023, and The Chennai City Police (Amendment) Bill 2023 were among the Bills passed.