Geared up for gold rush

The recent surge in gold prices to record highs, which has gotten many jewellers elsewhere in the country worried about the consumer demand on Akshay Tritiya that falls on April 22, has not dampened the mood among their counterparts in Chennai. Many of them are looking forward to brisk business on the day, which, according to them, is a welcome relief after the pandemic. What has also buoyed their mood is the fall in gold prices by Rs 430 to Rs 60,550 per 10 grams, which is likely to retail demand on Akshay Tritiya, noted analysts. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 60,980 per 10 grams.