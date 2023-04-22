Videos

Edappadi Palaniswami to meet the Union Home Minister by 26th April

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on the 26th April . The meeting will be held in Delhi. Annamalai and AIADMK have been engaged in heated conflict over the issue of alliance with BJP in Tamil Nadu, which has caused uproar within the alliance. It is in this situation that Edappadi Palaniswami is going to meet Amit Shah. This is the first time that Edappadi Palaniswami will meet Amit Shah after becoming AIADMK General Secretary.