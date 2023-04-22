Videos

Centre asks Tamil Nadu to keep vigil as Covid cases rise

The Centre on April 21 asked eight states, including Tamil Nadu to maintain strict surveillance and take preemptive action to control any emerging spread of infection, amid rise in Covid cases in those states. The country has been witnessing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases since March, with 10,262 cases reported in the week ending April 20. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, alerted the State Principal Secretary for Health and Family Welfare, Senthil Kumar, about the increasing positivity rate in Tamil Nadu.