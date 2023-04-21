Videos

Saket court firing: Woman stable; teams formed to nab suspect

A woman in her 40s was shot at in Delhi’s Saket court complex on April 21 morning and sources in the police said that the attacker, who was wearing lawyer’s attire, has been identified. The injured woman was identified as M Radha and her condition is now stable. As per sources, the accused has been identified as Kameshwar Singh, a suspended lawyer. According to police, the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. As per eyewitness Ranjeet Singh Dalal, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired and the accused escaped through the court canteen’s back entry. “Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and further investigation is going on,” said the DCP.