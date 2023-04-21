Videos

Goats were sold for more than Rs 6 crore in Cuddalore

Goat market is held every week in Veppur on Friday. In this case, ahead of Ramzan festival, farmers from more than 50 villages including Veppur, Chepakkam, Periyanesalur had brought their goats for sale. In the goat market, which was held from midnight, 3000 to maximum 30,000 goats were sold, and the traders competed and bought goats. Traders were happy as goats were sold for more than Rs 6 crore.
