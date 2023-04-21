Videos

Gautam Adani meets Sharad Pawar

Industrialist Gautami Adani met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his Mumbai residence on April 21, days after Pawar came out in support of the businessman following allegations of stock manipulation by a US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report. The crucial meeting at Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak in Mumbai, lasted nearly two hours, according to sources, and comes at a time the Opposition is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the issue.