Dasara seals official OTT release date
Dasara, featuring Natural Star Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, scored a massive hit at the box office. The latest info is that the movie is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on April 27, 2023. Those who missed this raw and rustic action drama in theaters can watch it on Netflix from next Thursday onwards. The movie will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
