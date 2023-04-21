Videos

Centre plans to evacuate stranded Indians, in touch with various nations

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is expected to meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on April 20 to discuss the Sudan military issue, according to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America and stopped in New York en route. According to Bagchi, he would meet with the UN Secretary-General to discuss the Sudan conflict. The main topic of discussion could be the evacuation of foreign nationals stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing military conflict. Bagchi went on to say that the EAM had also communicated with his Saudi and UAE counterparts. He also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart on April 20.