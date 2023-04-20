Videos

IT raid on Pushpa film director & production company

While pushpa The Rise was released in 2021, pushpa The Rule is releasing this year. While the second part of pushpa is about to be released soon, suddenly the Income Tax Department raided the premises owned by Sukumar, the director of the film, and Mythri Movies, which is producing Pushpa. Again, according to the information released about the reason for this raid, based on the information that it had paid the black money, it is said that the search was conducted at the places belonging to the director Sukumar's house and his office and mythri production.