CM Stalin announces hike in pensions for ex-MLAs, MLCs

Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 19 announced hiking of the pension paid to ex-MLA and MLC to Rs 30,000 per month from Rs 25,000 per month from June coinciding with former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s birth centenary.Responding to the legislators’ demand, he said that the family pension has been increased to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 12,500 per month. He added that the annual medical allowance paid to the former legislators would be increased to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000.