April 20 is last day for filing nominations for K'taka Polls

April 20, is the last day for filing nominations for the Karnataka Assembly Polls. Yesterday on April 19, many senior leaders filed their nominations for the Assembly elections which will be held on the 10th of May. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai filed his nomination papers on April 19 from the Shiggaon seat after holding a roadshow. Former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from Varuna. Jagadish Shetter filed his nomination from the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency. 935 candidates including 62 women filed nomination papers yesterday for assembly elections. More than three thousand nomination papers have been filed so far.