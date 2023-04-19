Videos

Rahul Gandhi visits old Delhi, Bengali market

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi April 18 evening and enjoyed some popular dishes. Gandhi, dressed in a blue polo t-shirt, was captured in old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is particularly lively during the ongoing month of Ramzan. The ex-Congress chief was greeted by swarms of people at the market, who followed him around and also raised slogans.