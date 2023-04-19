Videos
Muslims serving briyani to all religion in Madurai
Biryani was served to people of all religion in Madurai on the occasion of 27th day of the holy Ramadan fasting . On the 27th day of fasting, which is considered special, was observed on April 18 in Madurai. In which, Muslims offered special prayer. Following this, Biryani was served to more than a thousand people at Samatva Sagar feast held at 3am in the morning.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android