Videos

Muslims serving briyani to all religion in Madurai

Biryani was served to people of all religion in Madurai on the occasion of 27th day of the holy Ramadan fasting . On the 27th day of fasting, which is considered special, was observed on April 18 in Madurai. In which, Muslims offered special prayer. Following this, Biryani was served to more than a thousand people at Samatva Sagar feast held at 3am in the morning.