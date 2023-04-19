Videos

Kerala's first Vande Bharat Train completes trial run

The Vande Bharat Express successfully completed its maiden trial run on April 17, traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in 7 hours and 10 Minutes. The train departed from Thiruvananthapuram station at 5:10 am and arrived at Kannur at 12:20 pm. The train was carrying senior railway officials and engineers on board.'