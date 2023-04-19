Videos
Kerala's first Vande Bharat Train completes trial run
The Vande Bharat Express successfully completed its maiden trial run on April 17, traveling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur in 7 hours and 10 Minutes. The train departed from Thiruvananthapuram station at 5:10 am and arrived at Kannur at 12:20 pm. The train was carrying senior railway officials and engineers on board.'
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android