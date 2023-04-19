Videos
J-Hope Starts Mandatory Military Service
BTS member J-Hope, whose full name is Jung Ho-Seok is all set to begin his mandatory South Korean military service. The rapper recently posted a picture of himself in a buzz cut. The BTS members also said goodbye to his fans, the BTS army. The rapper showed off his new look on Instagram and also shared a handwritten note in Korean which can be translated as "I'll have a good trip!" All able-bodied South Korean men must serve at least 18 months in the military and after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, began his service in December. The 29-year-old also posted pictures of himself with a buzzcut on the South Korean social media platform Weverse on Monday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android