J-Hope Starts Mandatory Military Service

BTS member J-Hope, whose full name is Jung Ho-Seok is all set to begin his mandatory South Korean military service. The rapper recently posted a picture of himself in a buzz cut. The BTS members also said goodbye to his fans, the BTS army. The rapper showed off his new look on Instagram and also shared a handwritten note in Korean which can be translated as "I'll have a good trip!" All able-bodied South Korean men must serve at least 18 months in the military and after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, began his service in December. The 29-year-old also posted pictures of himself with a buzzcut on the South Korean social media platform Weverse on Monday.