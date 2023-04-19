Videos

India coordinating with various countries for safety of Indians in Sudan

India is coordinating closely with various countries, including the US, the UK and Saudi Arabia, to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in violence-hit Sudan, government sources said on April 19.They said the ground situation in Sudan is "very tense" and movement of people is "very risky" at this stage. Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last six days that has reportedly left around 200 people dead. India has been focusing on ensuring the safety of the Indians residing in Sudan. India is also working with the UN, which has a substantial presence in Sudan, the sources said. They said the Indian ambassador in Washington and the High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments on the situation in Sudan.