Heatwave in India: Maximum Temperature Hovers Over 40 Degrees Celsius

Heatwave conditions continued to prevail in various parts of the country including Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal with temperature hovering in the range of 40 to 44 degrees Celsius. Hamirpur and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh were boling at 44.2 degrees Celsius. In Odisha, all schools up to class 12 both Government Aided and Private along with all the Anganwadi Centre will remain closed on April 19-20 in view of the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state. Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar has issues the alert for Heat wave for net 2 to 3 days.