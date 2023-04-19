Videos

EPS announces AIADMK's candidate for K’taka polls

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on april 19 announced the candidate for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The party announced D Anbarasan as the candidate for Pulikeshi Nagar constituency. The State will go to single-phase poll on May 10 and counting will be held on May 13. It is to be noted that in 2018, the constituency was won by Congress’ R Akhanda Srinivasamurthy who defeated B Prasannakumar of the Janata Dal (secular) with a margin of 81,626 votes.
