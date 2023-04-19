Videos

Economics Offences Wing DSP suspended for bribery

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kabilan attached to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Tamil Nadu police has been placed under suspension on charges of bribery of Rs5 crore in connection with a financial scam on April 19. As per the records, as many as 84,000 people have invested in the company but IFS failed to return the money as promised. Based on the complaint lodged by investors at the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) office in Chennai, the officials found out that a Group I DSP Kabilan is alleged to have received 5 crore as bribe from the accused finance company. An internal probe was ordered and the amount has been reportedly recovered from his house at Neelankarai in Chennai. The police inquiry revealed that he had received a bribe of Rs5 crore not to take any action against the key directors of the IFS company involved in the scam. DSP Kabilan has been placed under suspension and further inquiry is on