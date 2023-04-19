Videos

745 temples will be renovated: Minister Sekar Babu

Minister of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Sekar Babu has announced that 50 lakh rupees will be allocated to Tiruchendur Subramaniaswamy Temple for construction of special walkway in the sea for the differently abled.Senior citizens, differently-abled, pregnant women, devotees with infants have a separate queue for quick darshan.Government grants to Manasarovar holy site will be increased to Rs 50 thousand. In Rs.331 crores, 745 temples will be renovated .Minister Sekar Babu also added that Devala area of Nilgiri district will be developed as a tourist destination.