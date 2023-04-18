Videos

There's a lot of time to take that call: Dhoni on retirement plans

Speaking at a promotional event recently, MS Dhoni was asked by a fan about his retirement plans from the IPL. In his inimitable style, Dhoni answered the question, without giving any hint about his potential call. "There is lots of time to take that call. Right now, we have lots of games, and the coach will be under pressure if I say something," Dhoni said as the crowd cheered for the CSK captain's answer.