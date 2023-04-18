Videos

K'taka minister N Nagaraju declares assets worth Rs 1,609 cr

Considered to be one of the richest politicians in the country, Karnataka Minister N Nagaraju (MTB) has declared total assets worth ₹ 1,609 crore, while filing the nomination for May 10 Assembly polls in the state. He filed the papers on Monday as the ruling BJP's candidate from the Hoskote Assembly segment, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. In his election affidavit, Mr Nagaraju, who has mentioned his occupation as agriculturist and business, along with his wife M Shanthakumari, a housewife, together own movable assets worth ₹ 536 crore. The couple's immovable assets are worth ₹ 1,073 crore, Mr Nagaraju, who is currently a MLC, in June 2020, while contesting the Legislative Council election, had declared assets worth about ₹ 1,220 crore, along with his wife.