TN school enrollment drive for fresh students commences on April 17

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has begun the enrolment drive for admissions for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The drive will start on April 17, today till April 28. The same was inaugurated by education minister Anbil Mahesh on April 10. According to the circular from the department, teachers and other staff including volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi (ITK) have been directed to hire a vehicle to conduct the drive. The team will cover 50 schools in their limit. Meanwhile, as the students enrolment is poor in classes 1 to 3, the department has urged teachers and volunteers to pay added attention to attract students into these classes. The team will also counsel parents regarding enrolment into schools, especially government schools. Though it is usual for the enrolment drive to occur in June every year, the department has advanced the programme to draw more students. The team will list different schemes brought out by the department that are to benefit students in State-run schools.