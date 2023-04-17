Videos

PS 2 stars lose their blue ticks on Twitter

As the release of ponniyin selvan 2 is approaching, Jayam Ravi and Trisha changed their Twitter handles to their character names from the movie. While Jayam Ravi changed to Arunmozhi Varman, Trisha had changed her handle to Kundavai, their respective on-screen names. But unfortunately, due to this both stars seem have lost their blue tick on the popular social media platform.