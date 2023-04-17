Videos

Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar joins Congress

A day after quitting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar on April 17 joined Congress ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections. His induction to the party took place in the presence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah. Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said that he do not need to give more introduction about Jagadish Shettar. Shettar joining will boost the enthusiasm of the Congress, Shettar is the person who not only wins alone, he is a person who is capable to win more seats.