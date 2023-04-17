Videos

DMK slaps ₹500 cr legal notice on TN BJP chief Annamalai

The 10-page notice issued on behalf of DMK Organisation Secretary R S Bharathi said Annamalai's allegations named 'DMK Files' and targeted at Stalin and other party leaders were ''false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary and scandalous.'' Referring to Annamalai's ''Rs 200 crore'' graft charge against Stalin, the notice said ''the DMK President has not received a single paise as illegal gratification from any person throughout his 56 years of public life.'' Besides demanding an unconditional, public apology from Annamalai on behalf of Stalin, Bharathi wanted ''offending'' videos containing the allegations removed from the social media and a website.