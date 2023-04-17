Videos

Chithirai festival begins with flag hoisting at Thanjavur Periya Kovil

The 18-day festival of Chitra began this morning with flag hoisting at the Brihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur also known as Thanjai Periya Kovil. Accordingly, Panthakkal Muhurtham for this year's Chitra festival was held on 3rd of last month (March). On this occasion, Sri Chandrasekhar Swami along with Panchamurthy Swami was set near the flagpole with special decorations and special abhishekams (poojas) were performed. The Chithirai Therottam, the main event of the festival, will be held on May 1