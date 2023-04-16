Videos

Stalin lauds KCR for unveiling 125-foot bronze Ambedkar statue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 15 congratulated his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekara Rao for unveiling a 125 ft bronze statue of Dr BR Ambedkar and termed it as apposite and awe-inspiring. In a tweet, he said “Congratulations to Hon’ble Telangana Chief Minister on unveiling the 125 ft bronze statue of Babasaheb Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.” “The thought of placing Ambedkar’s statue as a giant symbol of equality between the Buddha statue and Telangana Secretariat is apposite & awe-inspiring,” he added.
Online Desk

