Videos

Forest fire continues for fifth day in Coimbatore

Despite relentless efforts, forest fire continued for the fifth consecutive day on April 15 at Nadhegoundenpudur village near Alandurai. According to sources, as many as over 150 forest department staff from five forest divisions along with the 75 local tribal people have been jointly involved in dousing off the fire at the rocky hill in Nadhegoundenpudur village. According to forest department official report,While one group of people have been engaged in beating the fire and other groups of people have been clearing vegetation to prevent its spread.The fire department said it would be able to control the fire by April 16 if it stops spreading. The fire-ravaged older portion was completely doused off and we are experiencing a fire at the new rocky terrain which is very steep and difficult to access. Meanwhile, based on the requests from the District administration staff from Sulur Airbase visited the fire-ravaged area. The authorities have requested to engage a chopper to water the area, as such a method will pay results at the earliest.