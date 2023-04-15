Videos

Tamilnadu records 105 degree Fahrenheit

Several districts of Tamil Nadu recorded 100-degrees Fahrenheit for the past few days. On April 14, Meenambakkam recorded 38.6 degree Celsius (101.48 degree Fahrenheit), degrees that is the hottest day in the summer season so far. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) stated that the mercury is expected to further increase by two - three degree Celsius in the coming days. As per the data, the highest temperature recorded in Tamil Nadu was Erode with 40.8 degrees Celsius (105 degree Fahrenheit), followed by Karur with 40.5 degree and Vellore Celsius with 40.1 degree Celsius respectively. A few interior and costal districts of Tamil Nadu also experienced soaring heat, including Salem (39.8 degree Celsius), Tirupathur (39.6 degree Celsius), Tiruchy 39.3 degree Celsius, Tiruthani and Dharmapuri 39 degree Celsius, and Coimbatore 38.7 degree Celsius. As the wind discontinuity now runs from north Chhattisgarh to Kerala across interior Maharashtra, Telangana and interior Karnataka at 0.9 km above mean sea level. The State is expected to witness dry weather for the next few days, and the maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by two - three degree Celsius.