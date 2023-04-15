Videos

RS Bharathi slams Annamalai on his Corruption charges

Reacting to Annamalai’s allegations, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on April 14 said the BJP chief has made wild allegations and legal action would be initiated against him if he fails to provide evidence to prove his charges. The ministers, MPs and DMK functionaries would initiate legal proceedings in their individual capacity against Annamalai in due course, he said. He also said the corruption allegations made by Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai against the DMK were “baseless” and “laughable” and alleged that he was making them to divert from the cheating case being investigated against Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited.