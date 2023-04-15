Videos

Gayathri Raghuram on "DMK Files"

Actress and choreographer Gayatri Raghuram said that the DMK property list released by the BJP state president Annamalai is already known to the people. "There is nothing new in the report published by Annamalai. If it was so, he would have published it in January. All the information he published is already known to the people and the issues are already under investigation in the court. The report he published in the name of DMK corruption list is of no use."