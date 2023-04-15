Videos

'Fight for climate change needs to be shifted to the dinner table'

"Climate change cannot be fought from conference tables alone, it has to be fought from the dinner tables in every home. When an idea moves from discussion tables to dinner tables, it becomes a mass movement. Making every family and every individual aware that their choices can help the planet can provide scale and speed," said PM Modi while delivering the keynote address, virtually at a LiFE initiative titled 'How Behavioral Change can Tackle Climate Change' at the World Bank."Mission LiFE is about democratizing the battle against climate change. Then people become conscious that simple acts in their daily lives are powerful, there will be a very positive impact on the environment," Modi said in his prepared remarks.Through his speech PM emphasised behavioural change, he also informed that the World Bank Group is looking to increase climate finance from 26% to 35%.