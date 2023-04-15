Videos

Bihu Dancers Set world record in India

Performers in India's northeastern Assam state set a new Guinness World Record for the largest live group performance of 'Rongali Bihu' festivities comprising over 11, 000 folk dancers and 2, 000 drummers, on April 13. A sea of 11,304 folk dancers in colourful dresses filled the Sarusajai Stadium in state capital Guwahati as they performed 'Bihu dance' with 2,548 drummers in front of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma and officials from the Guinness World Records. Sarma received the certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble." Each performer will get a participation fee of 25,000 rupees ($305.5), said media reports.