IPL 2023: RCB will play in the green jersey

In the match against Rajasthan on April 23 of the IPL series, the Bengaluru team will play in the green jersey. It has been decided to change the color of the jersey under the ‘Go Green’ initiative. The Bangalore team has been wearing the green jersey for one match in every season of the IPL since 2011. Through this jersey, the team is creating awareness about green and clean environment and this jersey is made from 100 percent recycled materials.