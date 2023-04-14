Videos
EPS pays floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniv
On the occasion of Ambedkar's 133rd birthday, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi k Palaniswamy on April 14 paid floral tribute to Ambedkar's statue at Hanging Garden in Salem. A large number of people including AIADMK MLAs, former AIADMK MLAs, party executives and volunteers from Salem participated in the event.
