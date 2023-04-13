Videos

Stalin writes to non-BJP states over Governors 'indefinitely holding' bills

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asked chief ministers of other states to pass resolutions similar to the one passed by his state assembly demanding the President to fix a specific time frame for governors to give assent to bills passed by the legislature. Stalin has written to the chief ministers of non-BJP states with this demand. In his letter, Stalin claimed that Indian democracy today “stands at crossroads” and that “we are increasingly witnessing the fading away of cooperative federalism”. The Tamil Nadu chief minister sought the support of the chief ministers of the non-BJP states for the resolution passed by the state assembly and urged them to pass similar resolutions in their respective assemblies to uphold the “sovereignty and self-respect of state governments”.