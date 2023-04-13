Videos

Stalin assures to fulfill of 10.5% quota for Vanniyars

Chief Minister MK Stalin on April 13 said that the government will fulfil the 10.5% reservation for Vanniyars. While speaking at the TN Assembly, PMK MLA GK Mani sought an attention resolution on the 10.5% quota for Vanniyars. He also said that if the deadline of the commission is extended by six months, students will lose their chance for admission in May. Responded to this resolution, Stalin said: “The 10.5% reservation introduced was brought in as a matter of urgency on the day the election date was to be announced. That is why the ban was imposed in court. We have gone all the way to the Supreme Court against the court order and a Commission has been set up based on its decision. An extension has been granted to the Commission only on request." It's to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Assembly had in February last year passed the then ruling AIADMK-piloted Bill providing internal reservation of 10.5 per cent for Vanniyars, with the incumbent DMK government issuing an order in July 2021 for its implementation.