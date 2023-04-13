Videos
Sabarimala Airport: Groundwork started, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 12 said the groundwork for building a new airport at Sabarimala has started after obtaining the necessary permissions. Vijayan said this while inaugurating a major road project in Pathanamthitta district where the famous hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa is located.
