Videos

Sabarimala Airport: Groundwork started, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 12 said the groundwork for building a new airport at Sabarimala has started after obtaining the necessary permissions. Vijayan said this while inaugurating a major road project in Pathanamthitta district where the famous hilltop shrine of Lord Ayyappa is located.