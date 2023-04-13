Videos

Reliance forming a new camp for pushing Campa Cola

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is in advanced talks with leading Chennai-based Bovonto soft drinks maker Kali Aerated Water Works for a manufacturing and distribution partnership to make and sell Reliance's Campa soft drinks range, according to a report by Economic Times. Reliance had held discussions to acquire a majority stake in Kali Aerated Water Works before it bought Campa in August 2022.