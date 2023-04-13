Videos

Aarudhra case: TN BJP economic wing Krishna Prabhu quits BJP

TN State Secretary of BJP’s State Economic Wing MR Krishna Prabhu on April 13 quit the party, citing the party functionaries involvement in the multi-crore Aarudhra scam. Hours after Prabhu exited from the BJP, the party leadership issued a statement that he was removed from party posting and membership for acting against the interest of the party. Prabhu took the decision a day after the Economic Offence Wing summoned two of the party’s legal wing functionary Alex and Ranipet district party functionary Dr Sudhakar for inquiry in connection with the case. In the recent past, several state-level leaders quit the party after expressing strong displeasure over the style of functioning of State president K Annamalai.