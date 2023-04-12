Videos

Vanathi Srinivasan on Karnataka Election 2023

Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan today said the party will ensure that not a single woman is left behind without supporting the BJP. "Being the Mahila Morcha, we will concentrate on women voters. A big shift has been taken in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Goa and Gujarat and the confidence that women show to BJP is across the nation. We want to capture that support. We want to ensure that no single women supporter is left behind without extending support to BJP," Ms Srinivasan told ANI.