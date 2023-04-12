Videos

Sexual harassment of 6-yr-old: DMK councillor arrested, dismissed from party

Virudhachalam Municipality 30th Ward councillor Pakriswamy has been arrested on a complaint filed by the parents of a sexually harassed 6-year-old girl. The party's General Secretary Duraimurugan has taken steps to permanently remove him from the basic positions. Pakriswamy is a native of the Cuddalore district's Virudhachalam Mettukkuppam who runs a nursery school in Shakti Nagar. Pakriswamy allegedly molested a 6-year-old girl who is studying at his school. A complaint was lodged with the Virudhachalam All Women Police and a case was registered. The girl was admitted to Virudhachalam Government Hospital for a medical examination. On examination, it was confirmed that the girl had been raped. Following this, the police arrested Pakriswamy. Meanwhile, Duraimurugan issued a directive ordering the dismissal of the councillor for damaging the reputation of the party. The arrest of the councillor has created a stir in Virudhachalam.
Online Desk

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sexual harassment
virudhachalam
Virudhachalam councillor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in